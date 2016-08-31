Monika | Athens | September 16

Singer-songwriter Monika performs at the Gagarin 205 venue in Athens on Friday, September 16. Accompanied by the Planet Tiki band, Monika will perform a selection of her songs, including her new single, “Hey Hallelujah.” Tickets cost 10 euros when purchased in advance and 12 euros at the door on the night. They are on sale online at www.viva.gr and at Evripidis, Public, Papasotiriou, Seven Spots and Reload outlets as well as Syd Records (11 Protogenous, Psyrri).

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr