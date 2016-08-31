Staff at Athens's biggest hospital walk out

Employees at Evangelismos hospital in central Athens staged a four-hour work stoppage on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to protest shortages in funding and personnel and unpaid wages.



Cleaning and catering staff are said to be owed three months' pay.

Strikers said shortages have taken a huge toll on the hospital, which is forced to rely on temporary workers, and urged authorities to hire more permanent staff.

They also said a lack of funding has led to shortages in medicines and hospital supplies.