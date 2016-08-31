Migrants rescued off Paxos by Greek coast guard

A drifting vessel with 28 migrants on board was towed to safety on Wednesday by the Hellenic Coast Guard after being located by port authorities 25 nautical miles west of the tiny Ionian island of Paxos.

According to reports, the passengers, who were in good health, said they had sailed from Preveza early in the morning, heading for Italy, but started drifting after a mechanical failure.

The migrants and the skipper were transported to the Igoumenitsa Port Authority.