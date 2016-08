OPAP, Europe’s third largest betting firm, is planning to boost online sports betting and launch virtual games to further grow its business in Greece, which is struggling with austerity, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Unveiling OPAP’s 2020 strategy, newly appointed CEO Damian Cope said the firm would be further boosting its sports betting from next year and has been in discussions to launch other games, such as European jackpots.

“My intention is to use the best and most relevant elements of successful sports betting offers in other markets and introduce them to the Greek market as soon as I can,” Cope told an analysts call.

“In the next 12 to 18 months we will have a far superior offering than we currently have today.”

[Reuters]