Lowering standards

Two factors determine the coalition government’s education policy: its ideological fixations and the practice of constantly paying back unionists for past favors. Whatever reform had been painstakingly carried out by governments with support from across the political spectrum in the past is now crumbling.



Overall standards are being lowered, in a shameless way, and it seems that the administration’s target is to bring everything down to the lowest common denominator.



Huge efforts of a national scope will be required when the time comes to repair the damage done in this pivotal sector during the SYRIZA era.