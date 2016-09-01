Results of TV license tender expected Thursday

The results of a controversial government tender for four private nationwide TV licenses were expected to be announced on Thursday.

Leftist officials have portrayed the process launched Tuesday as a bid to streamline Greece’s dysfunctional media landscape while critics, including TV executives and parties of the opposition, say it is a thinly disguised attempt to control it.

On Wednesday, bailiffs placed several injunctions against the process in the railings of the hermetically sealed and heavily guarded gates of the General Secretariat of Information and Communications (GGEE) in central Athens.



Private broadcasters Skai, Star, Alpha and Antenna – all bidders in the competition – filed separate injunctions in regard to different aspects of the process, while the construction firm of Christos Kalogritsas, also participating in the competition, filed the last order, against the broadcasters.