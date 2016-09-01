More migrants arrive on Lesvos, Chios in past 24 hours

Authorities say a total of 57 individuals have arrived on Lesvos in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of migrants and refugees sheltered on the Aegean island to 4,964.

Meanwhile, 56 arrivals were recorded on Chios over the same period. A total 3,372 people are currently hosted at the island’s facilities.

No arrivals were recorded on Samos which is accommodating 973 people.

Island authorities have demanded immediate government action to decongest the facilities.