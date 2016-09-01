Houliarakis: Greek gov’t has ‘full confidence’ in ELSTAT

The Greek government has full confidence in data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) and Eurostat, the country’s alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis has said.

“[The government] guarantees and protects the independence of ELSTAT,” Houliarakis told Parliament Thursday.

The European Union has called on Greece to quash what Brussels say are false accusations that ELSTAT rigged data to help foreign creditors while warning that the row poses risks to Athens’s current bailout program.