Tsakeletric | Athens | September 4

Sax soloist Dimitris Tsakas joins Costis Christodoulou (keyboards, synthesizer), Dimitris Sevdalis (piano, keyboards), Yoel Soto (electric bass, vocals) and Costas Liolios (drums) at the Gazarte Roof Stage on Sunday, September 4. Admission is set at 4 euros. Tickets can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876, as well as at Public, Seven Spots, Reload Stores and Media Markt outlets. The gig starts at 10 p.m.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr