Argentinean training frigate Libertad to dock at Piraeus and Hydra

An Argentinean navy training vessel, the frigate Libertad (Freedom), is expected to visit the ports of Piraeus and Hydra in the next few days. The visit, billed as a sign of friendship between the two maritime nations, finds the vessel on its 45th instruction cruise, which has been dubbed the Travesia del Bicentenario, or “Bicentennial Voyage,” marking 200 years since the birth of the Republic of Argentina.



The vessel’s 196-day-long itinerary began on April 23, when the Libertad departed from Buenos Aires. So far, the frigate has docked at ports in Brazil, the US, the Netherlands, France, Britain, Ireland, Spain and Italy. The ship is scheduled to return to Buenos Aires on November 5. Sailing under the command of Captain Ignacio Errecaborde, the Libertad has a crew of 350, of whom 20 percent are women.



The vessel will arrive at Akti Miaouli in the port of Piraeus on Saturday, before heading to the Saronic island of Hydra on Wednesday, where a ceremony will take place in honor of two Greek-born heroes of the 1810-18 Argentine War of Independence, naval commander Miguel Samuel Spiro and Rear Admiral Giorgos “Jorge” Kolmaniatis.



While the Libertad remains docked in Piraeus, members of the public may arrange to visit the vessel between 2 and 6 p.m. daily (see below).



Designed and built in 1956 and commissioned in 1963, the 103,70 meter training vessel has 27 sails. More than 11,000 naval officers have been trained on board the frigate, which has covered more than 800,000 nautical miles around the world and called at some 500 ports in 60 countries.



Among her many distinctions, the Libertad holds the world record for the fastest North Atlantic crossing, covering 2,058 miles from Canada’s Cape Race to the line between Dublin and Liverpool line in eight days and 12 hours.

To arrange a visit, send an email, including your name and ID number to egrec@mrecic.gov.ar.