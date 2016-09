A drug trafficking ring dealing in large quantities of cocaine and cannabis on the Dodecanese island of Kos was unraveled by local authorities on Thursday.

After a raid, police confiscated 36 kilos of cannabis and 620 grams of cocaine and arrested five people – four Greek nationals, aged 26 32, 60 and 62, as well as a 27-year-old woman from Georgia.

All were to appear a local prosecutor on Thursday.