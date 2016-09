Hellenic Exchanges, the operator of the Athens Stock Exchange, announced on Wednesday that its second-quarter turnover came to 7.24 million euros, down from 8.43 million euros a year ago.

Its Q2 net profit reached 1.33 million euros versus 1.37 million euros in 2015, and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 2.61 million euros, down from 2.88 million euros in the same period last year.

[Reuters]