Molester nabbed in Ambelokipi

TAGS: Crime

A 40-year-old was arrested in Ambelokipi, central Athens, Thursday on charges of molesting a minor.

The Albanian national had reportedly introduced himself to an 11-year-old girl as a gymnast and lured her with a soft drink to a park bench, where he molested her.

The incident was witnessed by a passer-by who notified police. The suspect was arrested after a chase and appeared before a prosecutor later in the day.
 

