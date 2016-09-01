NEWS |

 
Minor who stabbed policeman conditionally released

TAGS: Crime

A 15-year-old who was arrested earlier in the week for stabbing a police officer in Aigio was conditionally released Thursday pending trial.

The minor was a passenger on a motorcycle that was stopped by police on Tuesday for an inspection for not having a license plate.

The 15-year-old, who faces a charge of attempted murder, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday evening.
 

