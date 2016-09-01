Bootleg medicine gang busted in Attica

Attica police have broken a racket distributing illegally obtained pharmaceuticals and arrested three men after raiding a warehouse and confiscating 316 medicine packages – some of which did not have certification labels.

The 49-year-old owner of the warehouse – was arrested on Wednesday along with his two employees, aged 46 and 58.

Authorities said Thursday that the confiscated pharmaceuticals – valued at 8,300 euros – had been obtained illegally and were being distributed wholesale around Attica.

