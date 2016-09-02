High living costs, low pensions

Pensions have dropped by an alarming amount in this country and the impact of this on Greek people’s lives is becoming increasingly worrying.



The problem is that the cost of living in Greece, for the most part, has not decreased, despite the ongoing unprecedented crisis.



Middle-class Greeks now find it hard to keep up with their electricity bills.



It appears that pensions are bound to remain at low levels for years to come.



In the meantime, however, something must change with respect to the pricing of goods and services in this country.