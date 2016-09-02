Proposed amendment favors uni assistants

Research and teaching assistants will be able to shoot up the academic ladder thanks to a proposed amendment that effectively bypasses open calls for university posts such as lecturers, etc.



The amendment basically allows universities to create posts that will not be advertised, as current regulations stipulate, giving the opportunity to existing staffers to apply.



In comments to Kathimerini, Alternate Education Minister Sia Anagnostopoulou argued that of the 1,500 assistants at the country’s universities, not all have the qualifications to hold a higher position.



Potami MP Giorgos Mavrotas, however – after accusing Education Minister Nikos Filis of “misleading” Parliament as to the amendment’s exact content – countered that this is a moot point, as professors tasked with approving applicants would be put in the difficult position of assessing close colleagues.