For the first time ever Greece has beaten The Netherlands, as it came from behind to win Thursday’s friendly game at Eindhoven with a 2-1 score.

In a game that will certainly boost the Greeks ahead of the start of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, the players of coach Michael Skibbe showed after the 20th minute they have the quality and team spirit thwhichat up to the 2014 World Cup fans had associated the Greek team with, before two years of terrible results saw the team miss out on Euro 2016.

On Thursday the Dutch led after 14 minutes through a Georginio Wijnaldum goal, but Greece bounced back to equalize on the 29th minute with Benfica’s Costas Mitroglou and win the game in the second half courtesy of a goal by APOEL Nicosia striker Yiannis Yianniotas on the 74th.

Greece starts its battle for a place in the finals in Russia with an away game at World Cup debutant Gibraltar, to be played in Portugal on Tuesday.