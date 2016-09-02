Greece’s TV license tender reaches conclusion

Skai and Antenna television, together with business groups represented by Yiannis Kalogritsas and Vangelis Marinakis, emerged as the winners of a dramatic competition for four broadcasting licenses, in Athens in the early hours of Friday.

Representatives of the groups that participated in the bidding war for the four licenses walked out of the General Secretariat of Information at around 3 a.m. in the early hours of Friday – after having been isolated in the building since Tuesday morning without access to the outside world – saying that the competition was over.

The first temporary license – all the candidates will be subject to an inspection of their finances – went to Skai TV for 43 million euros from a starting price of 3 million euros. The Toxotis construction group, owned by Kalogritsas, secured a license for 52 million euros, Marinakis’s Alter Ego submitted an offer of 73 million euros and Antenna TV’s license came at a cost of 95 million euros.

Government spokeswoman Olga Gerovassili appeared upbeat about the result, saying that “rules regarding the use of broadcasting frequencies are being placed and implemented.”