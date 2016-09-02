Primary school teachers call strike for Sept. 15

Primary school teachers are to strike on September 15 in protest at government plans to scrap primary schools with late closing hours as part of its efforts to save money to cover teacher shortages.

In a statement, the primary school teachers’ federation accused the education ministry of “dismantling” the country’s so-called “all-day” primary schools and of failing to deal with extensive space shortages.

“All-day” primary schools start at 8.10 a.m. and allow pupils to stay and engage in various activities in the afternoon if their parents cannot pick them up.