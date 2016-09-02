NEWS |

 
NEWS

Proceeds from TV license auction to be used for social policy, Tsipras says

TAGS: Media, Politics

The proceeds from an auction of television-broadcast licenses will be used for social policy, Greece’s left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Friday.

“I vow that all the money to the last euro will be spent on emergency projects to support vulnerable groups,” Tsipras said during a ceremony to inaugurate a section of the Olympia Odos motorway in the Peloponnese on Friday.

The SYRIZA-led government says it has raised 246 million euros from a controversial TV license auction that saw just two of the seven current private national broadcasters survive.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.