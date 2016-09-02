Proceeds from TV license auction to be used for social policy, Tsipras says

The proceeds from an auction of television-broadcast licenses will be used for social policy, Greece’s left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Friday.

“I vow that all the money to the last euro will be spent on emergency projects to support vulnerable groups,” Tsipras said during a ceremony to inaugurate a section of the Olympia Odos motorway in the Peloponnese on Friday.

The SYRIZA-led government says it has raised 246 million euros from a controversial TV license auction that saw just two of the seven current private national broadcasters survive.