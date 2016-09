International passenger traffic through Athens International Airport posted an increase of 9.6 percent year-on-year last month, official figures showed on Friday, while domestic arrivals rose by 10.8 percent.

In total, the country’s main airport received 2.37 million passengers in August, up 10 percent compared to August 2015, bringing total traffic for the first eight months of the year to 13.4 million passengers, AIA announced.

That constitutes a 9.5 percent rise from a year earlier.

Foreign travelers increased by 7 percent, while Greek passengers rose 14 percent year-on-year.

The number of flights using AIA expanded 7.6 percent on an annual basis to come to 129,698 in the year to end-August, with domestic flights growing 7.5 percent and international ones up 7.6 percent.