NEWS |

 
NEWS

Pair forced 14-year-old into prostitution in Larissa

TAGS: Crime

Police have rescued a 14-year-old girl who was forced into prostitution by two people, aged 55 and 56, who had kept her locked up in an apartment in Larissa, central Greece, since mid-August.

The two suspects, who were arrested, reportedly raped the girl repeatedly.

According to police, the girl had run away from a childcare facility where she was staying after her parents lost custody.

Authorities have a launched a search for the people who raped her while she was trapped in the apartment.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.