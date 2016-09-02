Pair forced 14-year-old into prostitution in Larissa

Police have rescued a 14-year-old girl who was forced into prostitution by two people, aged 55 and 56, who had kept her locked up in an apartment in Larissa, central Greece, since mid-August.

The two suspects, who were arrested, reportedly raped the girl repeatedly.

According to police, the girl had run away from a childcare facility where she was staying after her parents lost custody.

Authorities have a launched a search for the people who raped her while she was trapped in the apartment.