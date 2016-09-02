Man, 71, tried to molest 13-year-old in Patra

A 71-year-old man in Patra was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening a 13-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman with a switch blade in an attempt to have sex with them.

Police said the man initially drove up next to the girl in his car, made lewd suggestions, and then flashed the blade at her when she rejected his advances.

After she ran off, he is reported to have approached the 30-year-old and attempted the same stunt.

He was picked up by a police unit patrolling the area.

He will appear before a Patra prosecutor.