Bonsai Stories About Ground Zero | Athens | September 12

In association with monthly literary review Books’ Journal and the Planodion-Bonsai Stories website, the Hellenic American Union in Athens and the Hellenic American College (HAEC) are putting together a literary tribute to 9/11, marking the 15th anniversary of the attack on New York’s Twin Towers. The event takes place on Monday, September 12. The event will unveil “Bonsai Stories about Ground Zero,” a collection of translated short stories published for the first time in Greece, as well as stories by Greek authors, all inspired by or relating to the events of September 11, 2001. Speakers at the event include Books’ Journal publisher Elias Kanellis and author-translator Vassilis Manoussakis. The event starts at 8 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, tel 210.368.0900, www.hau.gr