Women of Passion | Athens | From September 10

Theater production “Women of Passion, Women of Greece” returns to the To Treno sto Rouf Theater in Athens for a series of performances starting on September 10. A show for English speakers which is inspired by Medea, Maria Callas and Melina Mercouri, the performance, featuring actress Evelina Arapidi and musician Fotis Mylonas, explores their shared values, including a passion for life, love, art, creativity, freedom and democracy. Admission costs 12 euros. For more information and seat reservations, call 210.923.7076 or visit www.viva.gr.

To Treno sto Rouf, Rouf Railway Station, Constantinoupoleos St, tel 210.529.8933, www.totrenostorouf.gr