People stroll around the 45th Book Fair, which opened in the Zappeio Garden in downtown Athens Friday. All of the major Greek publishers are represented, showcasing classics, best-sellers and new releases, while also offering discounts. Running to September 18, the stands will be open Mondays to Fridays from 6 to 10.30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.