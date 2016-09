Renowened Greek singer Tania Tsanaklidou performs songs written for the theater at the Herod Atticus Theater on Monday, September 5. Admission ranges from 5 to 35 euros and tickets can be purchased online at www.viva.gr. The performance is set to start at 9 p.m.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou St, Acropolis