Frigate Libertad | Piraeus | To September 6

Argentinean navy training vessel the frigate Libertad (Freedom) is visiting Greece and will be docked in the port of Piraeus on Monday and Tuesday. The visit, billed as a sign of friendship between the two maritime nations, finds the vessel on its 45th instruction cruise, which has been dubbed the Travesia del Bicentenario, or “Bicentennial Voyage,” marking 200 years since the birth of the Republic of Argentina. Members of the public may arrange to visit the vessel between 2 and 6 p.m. daily. To arrange a visit, send an email, including your name and ID number to egrec@mrecic.gov.ar.

Akti Miaouli