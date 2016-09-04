COMMENT |

 

Hostage to hang-ups

COMMENT

As other countries move forward, Greece seems to be going backward. As serious nations explore ways to become more competitive through education, we have a government that is hostage to its ideological fixations and clientelist dependencies, taking the country’s education system back to the 1980s.

These leftist hang-ups block every thought of a meaningful shift toward moderation and pragmatism.

Greece is being pushed rapidly back in a number of key areas, such as education and public safety. Law-breaking and violence increasing and instead of building foundations for excellence, we are propping up mediocrity and entangled interests.

This is not the Greece we deserve.

