Hostage to hang-ups

Hostage to hang-upsCOMMENT
Online
As other countries move forward, Greece seems to be going backward. As serious nations explore ways to become more competitive through education, we have a government that is hostage to its ideological fixations and clientelist dependencies, taking the country’s education system back to the 1980s.
These leftist hang-ups block every thought of a meaningful shift toward moderation and pragmatism.
Greece is being pushed rapidly back in a number of key areas, such as education and public safety. Law-breaking and violence increasing and instead of building foundations for excellence, we are propping up mediocrity and entangled interests.
This is not the Greece we deserve.