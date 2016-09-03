NEWS |

 
Three arrested for migrant smuggling

TAGS: Migration

Authorities in Rodopi, northern Greece, have arrested three suspects on charges of smuggling migrants in two separate operations.

In the first case, police officers detained a 35-year-old man who was discovered driving a vehicle with Bulgarian plates carrying six undocumented migrants on the Egnatia Highway.

Early on Saturday, two men, aged 56 and 58, were also arrested on the Komotini-Xanthi national road and the Egnatia Highway, respectively, for transporting a total of nine undocumented migrants in their cars.

