Three arrested for migrant smuggling
Authorities in Rodopi, northern Greece, have arrested three suspects on charges of smuggling migrants in two separate operations.
In the first case, police officers detained a 35-year-old man who was discovered driving a vehicle with Bulgarian plates carrying six undocumented migrants on the Egnatia Highway.
Early on Saturday, two men, aged 56 and 58, were also arrested on the Komotini-Xanthi national road and the Egnatia Highway, respectively, for transporting a total of nine undocumented migrants in their cars.