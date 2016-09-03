Journalists’ union slams auction of TV licenses

The Greek journalists’ union (ESIEA) has called on the government not to shut down the private TV channels that failed to win one of the four licenses auctioned off last week, and suggested it may call a 24-hour strike.

Only Skai and Antenna out of seven private TV channels survived the three-day auction, which ESIEA described as “political,” noting it will place too many jobs on the line.

“The real point of convergence between the government and owner is profit,” the union said in a statement.

