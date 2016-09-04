MONDAY

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all US government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Labor Day, a US national holiday.

Athens-listed Dias Aquaculture holds a general shareholders meeting.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) presents the conclusions of the LOMIGRAS research program in an event titled “Immigrants’ Integration in Local Government in Greece,” at The Hub Athens (28 Karaiskaki, Monastiraki), starting at 10 a.m. (Info: 210.725.7123, aimilia.kontog@eliamep.gr)

City of Thessaloniki’s Europe Direct Information Center and the American Farm School are hosting a two-day event titled “Alternative Forms of Tourism: Be a Tourist in Your Own City,” at the American Farm School (12 Marinou Antypa, Thessaloniki). To Wednesday. (Info: www.afs.edu.gr)

Tobacco firm Papastratos, a member of the Philip Morris International group, celebrates 85 years of business at an event in its Destination Papastratos Building (25 Gravias, Piraeus), starting at 7.30 p.m.

Attica Bank holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) is set to auction three-month treasury bills adding up to 1 billion euros.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue provisional data on imports and exports in July.

THURSDAY

The Rhodes Conference for Security and Stability in the Mediterranean, an initiative of Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, opens with the participation of ministers of foreign affairs and other high-ranking officials from Greece, Albania, Algeria, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates. To Friday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its June data on the work force, August figures on vehicle registrations, and the second-quarter reading of the index of salaries across the economy.

Listed company Performance Technologies will hold its annual general meeting.

FRIDAY

The Greek government hosts a Euro-Mediterranean Summit Meeting in Athens, with the participation of the presidents of France and Cyprus, the prime ministers of Italy, Portugal and Malta and a representation from Spain.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos takes part in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its August consumer price index data, the July reading of its industrial output index and second-quarter figures on turnover in the sectors of transport and information and communication.

Athens-listed company Trastor will publish its second-quarter financial results.

SATURDAY

The 81st Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) opens, inaugurated by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. His keynote speech will be delivered in the evening. The exhibition is scheduled to run through September 18.

A meeting of European affairs ministers and top officials of the European Parliament and the Party of European Socialists (PES) is scheduled to take place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Palaio Faliro, southern Athens.

SUNDAY

A Greek-Russian Forum on renewable energy sources and energy saving takes place at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center in the context of the 81st Thessaloniki International Fair, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Info: 210.660.3311, minadaki@cres.gr)