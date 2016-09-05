Golden Dawn trial resumes

The trial of Golden Dawn leadership and members resumes Monday in Athens after a summer recess with more testimonies of witnesses to the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas.

Fyssas was stabbed to death to murder by Golden Dawn member Giorgos Roupakias in a suburb of Piraeus in September 2013.

In the next stage, the court will hear testimonies relating to an attack on four Egyptian fishermen in Perama, near Piraeus, in June 2012.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of violence as the neo-Nazi party held a torch-lit march at the Thermopylae Pass, some 200 km from Athens, on Saturday to commemorate the battle of Spartan King Leonidas and his 300 warriors against Persian invaders in 480 BC.

Authorities were on high alert due to concerns of possible violence as the site is less than 300 meters from two hotels used to host about 500 migrants and refugees.