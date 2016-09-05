British tourist in intensive care after suspected poisoning from spiked drinks

A 20-year-old British tourist, identified as Hannah Powell, was being treated in a hospital in Patra, in western Greece, after consuming spiked drinks that caused her blindness and kidney failure, according to reports.

Powell remained in intensive care a week since her collapse after partying with friends in the Laganas resort on the Ioanian island of Zakinthos, reports said.

She is believed to have suffered methanol poisoning from cheap alcohol added to her drinks.

It is uncertain whether her eyesight or kidneys will fully return to normal.



Authorities have carried out an inspection at the bar where the incident occured.