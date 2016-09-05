Greek journalist undergoes non-assisted euthanasia

Alexandros Vellios with his wife Nadia.

A prominent Greek journalist, Alexandros Velios, underwent non-assisted euthanasia in his home in Athens on Sunday evening after a long battle with cancer. He was 63.

Velios, who rose to prominence in the 80s and 90s working for various media groups and TV channels as a journalist, commentator and columnist, had in the past, reportedly, expressed a desire to die by assisted euthanasia in Switzerland.

In a letter he wrote shortly before his death he said he had lived a creative life making few compromises. “I leave complete,” he said.