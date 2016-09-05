Mandolino Notturno | Athens | September 7

The Attica plucked string orchestra performs at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, September 7. The ensemble is led by conductor Aris Dimitriadis, also its founder. Joining the orchestra on stage is tenor Yiannis Christopoulos. Starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission is 14 euros (12 euros for tickets sold in advance). Tickets are available at the Athens Concert Hall box office, Germanos outlets as well as online at www.viva.gr or by calling on 11876.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr