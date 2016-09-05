Man admits to cutting up body of daughter, 4

The father of a 4-year-old girl on Monday shocked an Athens court by admitting to cutting up her dead body last year though he denied killing her.



The defendant, a Bulgarian national, laid the blame for the girl’s killing on a friend and former roommate of his, who was also in court and denied the charges.



The girl’s mother, who had been out of the country when the girl was murdered, is accused of covering for the killers.



She is alleged to have worked as a prostitute and to have supported the child’s father, who was unemployed.



The trial is to resume on September 14.