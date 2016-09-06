Reading the signs

A new round of uncertainty in Greece regarding the country’s future could prove nothing short of disastrous. Nevertheless, all the signs seem to point to the fact that the current review of the country’s bailout program by its partners and creditors is very much behind.



Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is obviously aware of the various delays regarding the bailout program.



He must also know that there are certain cabinet ministers who are refusing to implement measures that the country has already agreed to.



So now warnings are flying in from all sides and all of them are very clear.



Obviously there is no time to lose. At a time like this, the government should not be a Babel of different opinions and voices when it comes to crucial issues such as the privatizations agreed with its partners and creditors.