SYRIZA MPs withdraw amendment prohibiting sale of cigarettes at corner stores

A proposed amendment by 16 SYRIZA deputies calling for a prohibition of the sale of cigarettes and smoking-related products at corner stores was withdrawn on Tuesday, following strong reaction from trade associations.



The SYRIZA MPs were demanding the sale of such products to be limited to kiosks, duty free stores, specialized smoke stores and specially designated areas at super markets, citing the protection of people’s health as the reason behind their proposal.



In a tweet on Tuesday, Democratic Alignment deputy Odysseas Konstantinopoulos said that the measure would have affected about 32,000 sale points across Greece.

