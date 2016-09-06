Prosecutor: Olympiakos boss should be jailed pending trial

Prosecutor Stamatis Daskalopoulos has asked for Olympiakos’s boss Vangelis Marinakis to stand trial over charges of establishing a criminal gang and match-fixing. Marinakis is one of dozens to be implicated in the case.



Furthermore, according to sources, Daskalopoulos also suggested that Marinakis, a shipping magnate, is placed under pretrial detention, arguing that he has systematically violated an order prohibiting him from getting involved in soccer activities. A court decision regarding the proposal was expected in the following days.



Meanwhile, Marinakis's Alter Ego secured one of four preliminary TV licenses following a dramatic competition which ended last Friday, with an offer that came to 73 million euros.



