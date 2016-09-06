Greek volunteers win Nansen Refugee Award

The Hellenic Rescue Teams are seen conducting a training exercise on the Greek island of Samos, earlier this summer. More than 2,000 sea rescue volunteers, who last year saved thousands trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, have won the annual Nansen prize, the UN refugee agency announced on Tuesday. The Hellenic Rescue Team (HRT) will share the prestigious award with Efi Latsoudi, a human rights activist on Lesvos who helped provide a safe haven to thousands of refugees on the Greek island, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said. HRT, represented by Konstantinos Mitragas, and Latsoudi, a volunteer at PIKPA village, “were both chosen for their tireless volunteer work during the 2015 refugee crisis on Greece's shores,” UNHCR said. [Gordon Welters/AFP]