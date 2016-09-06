SPORTS |

 
Greek league to start amid violence, corruption probe

Organizers of the Greek league say games will start on Saturday after a two-week delay imposed by the government, which is struggling to tackle ongoing violence and alleged corruption in the sport.

On Tuesday, organizers posted a timetable of matches in the 16-team league, following talks between club and government officials on referee oversight and other issues.

The decision on Tuesday came a day after dozens of youths attacked a venue in Athens where second-division league organizers were meeting. Rocks and bottles were hurled, and a news photographer hospitalized.

The chairman of league champion Olympiakos, Vangelis Marinakis, is under investigation in a corruption and match-fixing probe, with a judicial panel set to decide whether to bring charges against him before the end of the year. [AP]

