Carmen | Athens | September 9-11 & 14

As part of the First Mediterranean Festival of the Municipality of Kallithea in southern Athens, a local production of Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” will go on stage at the Municipal Stadium Friday through Sunday and on Wednesday, September 14, starting at 9 p.m. The cast is led by Marita Paparizou, Margarita Syngeniotou, Christos Delizonas and Sotiris Triantis. Tickets cost 10 and 20 euros; 8 euros reduced.

Grigorios Lambrakis Municipal Stadium, 3 Griva & Grigoriou Lambraki, Kallithea

