Taverna owner opens fire at PPC technicians

Police on Tuesday were searching for a taverna owner who allegedly opened fire on Monday at a van of Public Power Corporation (PPC), which had been sent to cut off the power supply because of unpaid bills.

Reports said that there were two technicians in the van when it came under fire.

The taverna’s power had already been disconnected, but the technicians had come to remove the main cable from an adjacent electric pole. The owner had left when police arrived on the scene. The team returned to the taverna to complete the job with a police escort.