Amendment eyeing restrictions on cigarette sales withdrawn after outcry

A proposed amendment by 16 SYRIZA deputies calling for a prohibition of the sale of cigarettes and other smoking-related products at corner shops was withdrawn Tuesday, following strong reaction from trade associations.

The SYRIZA MPs were demanding the sale of such products to be limited to kiosks, duty-free shops, specialized tobacco stores and specially designated areas at supermarkets, citing the protection of people’s health as the reason behind their proposal.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Democratic Alignment deputy Odysseas Constantinopoulos said that the measure would have affected about 32,000 sales points across Greece.

In a related development, a bill drafted by the Health Ministry aims to oblige companies intending to sell electronic cigarettes to first secure approval from health authorities. 

