You can’t hide reality

Greece is finding it hard to raise taxes, either because the state is failing to collect them (in the case of value added tax) or because people simply cannot afford to pay any more.

After six years of painful austerity measures, Greeks have simply reached point zero. There is no more fat to trim and citizens are finding it extremely hard, if not impossible, to meet their obligations.

The left-led government ought to know that no public relations stunt is enough to disguise this uncomfortably painful reality.

The administration and foreign lenders must wake up to the truth and come up with a pragmatic policy mix.