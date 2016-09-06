Pensioners protest in Athens over new round of cuts

A pensioner holds up two 5-euro notes during a protest against additional cuts to auxiliary pensions outside the Labor Ministry, in Athens, Tuesday. Meanwhile, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that part of Greece’s bailout funding would go toward meeting delayed pension payments. Greece is bracing for a Eurogroup summit on Friday which is not expected to sign off on the next bailout tranche of 2.8 billion euros as progress in implementing reforms has been slow.