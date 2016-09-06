ATHEX: Late surge offsets day’s loss on ATHEX

Having spent all day in the red, the benchmark of the Greek bourse received a late boost during the closing auctions on Tuesday, particularly from the stocks of OTE and OPAP, to finish the session marginally in the green, albeit with very thin trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 578.49 points, adding 0.04 percent to Monday’s 578.27 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.19 percent to end at 1,557.67 points, but the mid-cap index contracted 0.24 percent.

Banks contained their significant losses during the day to just 0.96 percent, with Alpha falling 1.68 percent, Eurobank losing 1.67 percent and Piraeus grabbing 0.68 percent.

OTE telecom outperformed with growth of 3.20 percent, followed by Jumbo (up 1.66 percent). METKA gave up 2.79 percent and Public Power Corporation declined 2.65 percent.

In total 36 stocks recorded gains, 44 registered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 27.6 million euros, up from Monday’s 18.3 million.

ATHEX data showed that foreigners had a 61.1 percent share of the bourse’s capitalization in August, up by 0.9 percentage points from July.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange also advanced 0.04 percent to close at 68.23 points.