European tour operator Tui expects to record an annual increase of 10 percent in the number of tourists it will bring to Greece throughout 2016 and has also decided to expand its cruise schedule to popular Greek destinations, the head of the company’s media office for international markets, Bernd Hoffmann, told Kathimerini.

This favorable development confirms estimates recently expressed about a positive closing to the tourism season this year in comparison with the record year of 2015.

Hoffmann noted that Greece, along with Spain and Turkey, are among the most important markets for Europe’s biggest tour operator. For September and October the Tui official reported a momentum in favor of the Greek destinations. He also said that Tui has this year increased its air seat availability to Greece by 14 percent from last year, and managed to expand the tourism season in certain Greek destinations.

Citing provisional figures from the research institute of the Association of Hellenic Tourism Enterprises (SETE), its president, Andreas Andreadis, spoke of an increase to air arrivals last month by 10 percent on an annual basis. Road arrivals were on the same level as in August 2015. The question now, he said, is the level of revenues.

